A panel of experts joined Business Day TV to discuss the tax implications from the 2023 national budget delivered by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Experts include Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, head of tax at SNG Grant Thornton, Osman Mollagee, partner from PwC; judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee, and Pieter Faber, senior executive of tax at the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants.
BUDGET 2023
WATCH: Experts decode tax implications of budget speech
Business Day TV talks to Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, Osman Mollagee, judge Dennis Davis and Pieter Faber
