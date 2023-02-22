Economy

BUDGET 2023

WATCH: Experts decode tax implications of budget speech

Business Day TV talks to Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, Osman Mollagee, judge Dennis Davis and Pieter Faber

22 February 2023 - 20:09
Picture: 123RF/175867896
A panel of experts joined Business Day TV to discuss the tax implications from the 2023 national budget delivered by finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Experts include Khanyisa Cingo-Ngandu, head of tax at SNG Grant Thornton, Osman Mollagee, partner from PwC; judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis Tax Committee, and Pieter Faber, senior executive of tax at the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants.

