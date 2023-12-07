TRACEY DAVIES: Twisting the truth about Komati
Politicians have conveniently ignored the facts around the decommissioning of the Komati coal-fired power station to score political points ahead of an election year
It is truly astonishing how many climate experts there are in the world these days. This year about 70,000 people are expected to attend the UN climate change conference (COP28) in Dubai. As a Bloomberg columnist recently noted, “70,000 people riding airplanes [many of them private jets] to an oil country on the Arabian Peninsula to talk about climate change” is more than a little absurd.
Representing South Africa at COP28 is minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment Barbara Creecy. Answering questions in the National Assembly on November 29, before she jetted off to Dubai to share her expertise in just transitions, Creecy reported that she had told the World Bank that the “unjust transition” at Eskom’s Komati power station “has undermined confidence in the energy transition and needs to be fixed”...
