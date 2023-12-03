Business World Bank backs SA’s green transition plans ‘Unjust’ closure of Komati Power Station has drawn the ire of environment minister Barbara Creecy B L Premium

A senior World Bank executive says the decommissioning of coal-fired power stations by South Africa was justified in speeding up the just energy transition, despite opposition from some quarters.

Victoria Kwakwa, World Bank regional vice-president for Eastern and Southern Africa, said resistance to the transition to cleaner energy was playing out around the world and wasn’t just a South African phenomenon.However, a strong case has to be made to convince all stakeholders of the correctness of this path, she added...