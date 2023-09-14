TRACEY DAVIES: Hijacking the climate cause
The Africa Climate Summit was a welcome opportunity to formulate a shared position on climate change ahead of COP28. Instead, crucial issues were sidelined amid a focus on monetising the crisis
The first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from September 4-6 was billed as a major gathering “to address the increasing exposure to climate change and its associated costs”. “Championed” by Kenya’s President William Ruto, the summit culminated in the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, forming the basis of a shared African position on climate change ahead of COP28 in November.
African climate leadership is a welcome development, but scepticism about who was really driving the summit’s agenda dogged the run-up. A coalition of 500 civil society organisations from across Africa issued an urgent call to reset the focus of the summit, which had been “seized by Western governments, consultancy companies and philanthropic organisations”. ..
