News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Arrival of the Omicron variant

02 December 2021 - 05:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Omicron ultimatum: the end of lockdowns and beginning of mandates

International travel bans due to Omicron have tanked many a travel operator’s summer season hopes. But the SARS-CoV-2 variant needn’t spell disaster ...
Features
1 day ago

By the numbers | A sign of things to come in SA?

Europe is entering a fourth wave of the pandemic and experts expect deaths to surge
News & Fox
3 days ago

By the numbers | SA’s slowing vaccination rate

SA is unlikely to reach its target of vaccinating 40-million South Africans by year-end
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

By the numbers | The science behind booster shots

SA has no official policy on booster shots yet
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the numbers | Young and vaccinated

In SA, 12- to 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive a Covid vaccine
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | Vaccine hesitancy in SA

62% of South Africans are willing to take the vaccine (11% of the population has been fully vaccinated)
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The dire state of the SANDF
News & Fox
2.
Shell faces full wrath of PR hurricane
News & Fox / Trending
3.
PODCAST: Omicron — the good and bad news, with ...
News & Fox
4.
A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
The homeless: Cape Town’s unwanted visitors
News & Fox

Related Articles

Omicron is driving increase in Western Cape Covid-19 cases

National

Stop penalising SA and Botswana for detecting the Omicron variant, says WHO

National

WATCH: What to do about Omicron

Companies

Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 cases double

National

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

National

IVOR ICHIKOWITZ: Panic and prejudice instead of calm and collected

Opinion

ANDREAS KLUTH: Uncertainty is worst thing about Omicron, so far

Opinion

ROB ROSE: No, vaccine mandates aren’t Nazism

Opinion / Editor's Note

EDITORIAL: SA needs booster shots now

Opinion / Editorials

BRUCE WHITFIELD: You want us to own Omicron, Boris? Then give these things back

Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: Inside Cosatu’s vaccine U-turn

Opinion / State of play

PODCAST: Omicron — the good and bad news, with Prof Shabir Madhi

News & Fox

SHABIR MADHI: What SA should do about Omicron now – and what it should not do

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.