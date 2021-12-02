By the numbers | Arrival of the Omicron variant

The deals are on in the local PGM sector, and Implats has made its bid to buy the rest of neighbour Royal Bafokeng Platinum for R150 a share. The FM spoke to corporate affairs head Johan Theron
Automotive survey highlights the challenges facing the global motor industry
With the emergence of the Omicron variant, a global fourth wave of Covid seems likely
International travel bans due to Omicron have tanked many a travel operator’s summer season hopes. But the SARS-CoV-2 variant needn’t spell disaster for SA’s economic recovery yet — provided the ...
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for SA's restaurants ...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.