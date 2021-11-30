News & Fox

PODCAST: Omicron — the good and bad news, with Prof Shabir Madhi

30 November 2021 - 07:50

Peter Bruce talks exclusively to Wits vaccinologist and dean of medicine Prof Shabir Madhi about our response to the Omicron Covid variant.

And there is good news and bad (beyond that fact that Japan has entirely closed its borders, including to the economies that have shut SA out).

First, early outbreaks with the variant appear to be relatively mild, at least among vaccinated people. Madhi reckons it could take two to three weeks to see what kinds of pressure hospitals come under.

The bad news is that we don’t know enough yet. Madhi warns people who have had just one shot of the Johnson & Johnson jab need another one and that two shots of the Pfizer vaccine provide much greater protection.

He hopes the government soon imposes vaccine mandates for entry into shopping malls, Post Offices and the like (but not hospitals). And, he says, get the hospitals prepared. One of the first ways of doing that is to clear your trauma unit, a move that always ends up with restrictions on alcohol sales. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Top SA scientist warns Omicron may be easier to spread

The detection of Omicron has coincided with an extremely rapid increase in cases and hospital admissions in Gauteng since mid-November
National
18 hours ago

SHABIR MADHI: What SA should do about Omicron now – and what it should not do

We need to learn to live with the virus, and take a holistic view on the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on livelihoods
Opinion
1 day ago

Omicron: Keep calm and carry on vaccinating

There has been swift, early warning about the new variant but that only means there is still a lot of work to be done
Life
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: The case for banning anti-vaxxers from buses and bars

Vaccine mandates work – and the best place to start in SA is the private sector
Opinion
1 day ago
