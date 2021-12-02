Features / Cover Story Omicron ultimatum: the end of lockdowns and beginning of mandates International travel bans due to Omicron have tanked many a travel operator’s summer season hopes. But the SARS-CoV-2 variant needn’t spell disaster for SA’s economic recovery yet — provided the government keeps its head B L Premium

Omicron does not spell disaster for the SA economy — yet. True, it has wiped out our international summer tourism season. But, provided the government can hold its nerve — and avoid debilitating booze, beach and local travel bans — there is no reason why the domestic tourism season should be similarly derailed.

So far, President Cyril Ramaphosa has played it well by refusing to panic and showing he has learnt from past mistakes. In particular, he seems to have understood the fact that uncompromisingly harsh lockdowns imposed in response to the pandemic cause the most economic damage...