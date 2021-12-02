Omicron ultimatum: the end of lockdowns and beginning of mandates
International travel bans due to Omicron have tanked many a travel operator’s summer season hopes. But the SARS-CoV-2 variant needn’t spell disaster for SA’s economic recovery yet — provided the government keeps its head
02 December 2021 - 05:00
Omicron does not spell disaster for the SA economy — yet. True, it has wiped out our international summer tourism season. But, provided the government can hold its nerve — and avoid debilitating booze, beach and local travel bans — there is no reason why the domestic tourism season should be similarly derailed.
So far, President Cyril Ramaphosa has played it well by refusing to panic and showing he has learnt from past mistakes. In particular, he seems to have understood the fact that uncompromisingly harsh lockdowns imposed in response to the pandemic cause the most economic damage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now