Omicron is driving increase in Western Cape Covid-19 cases
The province has entered a period of resurgence but is not yet in a fourth wave of the pandemic
02 December 2021 - 12:59
The Western Cape has entered a period of resurgence of Covid-19 cases — mainly driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus — but is still a few weeks away from entering the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Gauteng remains the epicentre of the spread of the Omicron variant with hospitalisations increasing steeply in keeping with case numbers, but all provinces have experienced an uptick in cases except the Northern Cape...
