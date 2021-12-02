Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: No, vaccine mandates aren’t Nazism As SA edges closer to rules preventing antivaxxers from entering restaurants or public spaces, the attempts to tar this as ‘Nazism’ are on the rise. If only Hitler had merely banned Jews from his eateries B L Premium

You’d think I would have learnt by now. Clicking on the comments section of a social media post about vaccines is a grim recipe for madness, a descent into MC Escher-like logic loops in which, as you spiral down, you might be lucky enough to spot the unholy trinity of Bill Gates, Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, gorging on the marrow of pureblood martyrs.

Yet, I did. And there it was, in all its plodding pedestrian glory — the luminous sign that 12 years of school may have almost taught its author how to spell, but left him without any workable way to discern a Steers menu from a history textbook. "This is how Nazi Germany started," said the message...