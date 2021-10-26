News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Young and vaccinated

26 October 2021 - 08:00
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

By the numbers | The third wave is over

Experts are predicting that the fourth wave will hit around December
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

By the numbers | Vaccine hesitancy in SA

62% of South Africans are willing to take the vaccine (11% of the population has been fully vaccinated)
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | The cost of vaccine inequity

As the US mulls providing booster shots of Covid vaccines to its population, the developing world is struggling to catch up
News & Fox
1 month ago

By the numbers | The facts on breakthrough vaccines

Vaccines do not provide 100% protection against Covid and breakthrough infections do happen in people who have been fully vaccinated
News & Fox
2 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.