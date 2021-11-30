By the numbers | A sign of things to come in SA?

Tongaat’s nasty rights offer surprise seems a lose-lose deal for shareholders. Unless you’re in it for the very long haul
Let’s start with the Cullinan diamond – SA could sell it and offset some of the economic damage the knee-jerk travel ban has done
Europe is entering a fourth wave of the pandemic and experts expect deaths to surge
This week, the WTO was set to debate a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-related products. The waiver would be a big step forward for more equitable access to, for example, ...
Wilbur Smith, who died this month, was a cracking storyteller and acclaimed writer. But by tweaking facts, his book ‘Rage’ got the events of the Sharpeville massacre badly wrong
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.