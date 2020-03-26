How the coronavirus is killing SA’s economy, one small business at a time

Faced with the prospect of a huge escalation in Covid-19 infections and a deep recession, President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a salvo of fiscal and containment measures on Monday night, adding SA to the ranks of countries that have imposed national lockdowns.

The president pledged to use all measures within his power to offset the economic costs of the crisis — an undertaking that was extended to the SA Reserve Bank, which Ramaphosa said is ready "to do whatever it takes" to keep the financial sector well oiled.

It was a commendable sentiment and, analysts believe, exactly what Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago should have said at last week’s monetary policy committee meeting.

Even though the Bank cut the repo rate by one percentage point, its initial reluctance to use money-market measures to ease market liquidity rattled the markets. If Kganyago’s sanguine response was meant to convey calm, it misfired badly, given that most major central banks are using every tool at their disposal to combat the outbreak.

Ramaphosa looked as if he too was in danger of falling behind the curve when he cancelled a scheduled address to the nation on Sunday night. But on Monday, he brought his A-game when it mattered.

The president said, rightly, that he had no choice but to go big if the government is to prevent "a human catastrophe" in which hundreds of thousands could be infected within weeks. While conceding that a three-week lockdown — in which nearly all businesses and industry will be closed — will hit the economy badly, Ramaphosa said "the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater".