ROB ROSE: An unlikely tale of 1918

There were some intriguing aspects to the post-1918 recovery that suggests the companies that will thrive aren’t necessarily the ones you’d bet on. In particular, that Spanish flu outbreak proved, as unlikely as it sounds, to be the making of SA’s insurance industry.

It began, as many victorious stories do, in tears. In February 1919, the journal Insurance bemoaned the fact that flu claims had led to a £1.3m spike in life insurance claims during the previous four months. Old Mutual chair John Merriman said this caused "a good deal of anxiety as to [the] future".

But in this gloom, life insurers saw opportunity.

They began advertising heavily. One novel result of the 1918 virus was that as South Africans began venturing back to the "bioscope" the next year, they saw something they’d never seen before: cinema adverts, jointly sponsored by SA’s insurance firms.

One advert showed a widow, with children climbing all over her. It read: "Insurance companies operating in SA have paid over £1m during October and November to the widows and orphans of breadwinners who died in consequence of the flu. The epidemic may return. Be prepared. Insure to the hilt. Do it now."

An Old Mutual advert was even less subtle: "The anguish and suffering from the toll of lives in Black October, 1918, are reflected in the hundreds of widows and orphans left almost helpless in our city. REASON: Life assurance neglected — no endowments fixed for children — in one word, Moneyless, and stranded … Untold misery to the living for years to come. Can any husband or father hesitate today?"

Manipulative? Sure. Unethical? Possibly. But it worked like nobody’s business. Life insurance premiums boomed. As Phillips wrote in his 1984 thesis: "In 1919, new life business alone was estimated as worth £20m — easily a South African record."

The Insurance journal lauded this marketing blitz, gushing that people "who as yet hardly know the meaning of life insurance will read, mark, learn and inwardly digest the truths in question, with the wished-for result that they will be ready and willing to sign the application." Funeral insurance also exploded.