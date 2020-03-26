TOBY SHAPSHAK: We may never need to de-isolate

For the past three mornings my wife — a mergers & acquisitions lawyer — has logged into video-calling service Zoom. But instead of the usual conference calls about a deal, she’s using it for an early-morning yoga class.

As this period of self-isolating against Covid-19 begins in earnest, those of us who can shut ourselves away are finding novel ways to use technology to carry on doing the things we normally would.

This smart way that yoga teachers have found to repurpose business conferencing technology to replicate the immediacy and intimacy of a yoga class is why I love humanity.

We’ll find a way to do what is important; that’s how we evolve.

There’s a surge of interest in work-from-home tech that’s being punted to "flatten the curve" of new infections by "self-isolating", two of the phrases that this pandemic has imprinted in the language.

The laptop, the iPad and superfast connectivity via fibre and wireless broadband have made it profoundly easy to work remotely.

For some. Who can. And we need to remember that. The middle classes in SA can self-isolate but we need to help all those who can’t. I sincerely hope everyone is doing what they can to help the people in their network.