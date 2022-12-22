HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay

Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
WHERE: George, Garden Route
PRICE: R9.595m
WHO: Seeff
Set in Kingswood Golf Estate with panoramic mountain and fairway views, this family home has five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, extensive open-plan living and dining areas, as well as a study and storeroom. The large patio has a built-in bar and braai, card room and jacuzzi, which overlook the pool and a landscaped garden.
WHERE: Die Boord, Stellenbosch
PRICE: R38.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This contemporary residence with mountain views is set on the De Bosch lifestyle estate, with more than 800m² under roof including four en suite bedrooms, multiple living areas, entertainment bar and frameless glass stacker doors that open to a pool and lawn. There is a separate cottage with its own kitchen.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R100m
Overlooking Glen Beach, this beachfront bungalow offers spectacular ocean views and has five en suite bedrooms, various formal and informal living areas, a modern kitchen with top-of-the-range integrated appliances, and a sunroom that opens onto an entertainment and pool area with direct beach access.
