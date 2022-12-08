News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate

Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course

08 December 2022
Kloof, Durban
Kloof, Durban

WHERE: Kloof, Durban

PRICE: R7.45m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Located within Cotswold Downs Golf & Country Estate, this house has four en suite bedrooms, a double-volume entrance hall and an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge areas with high ceilings and glass stacking doors with views of the golf course and clubhouse. There are two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.

Dainfern Valley, Joburg
Dainfern Valley, Joburg

WHERE: Dainfern Valley, Joburg

PRICE: R25m

WHO: Chas Everitt International

Built around a courtyard, this large architectural estate home has five en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and multiple reception rooms including a 14-seat dining room. It has a double study, wine cellar, heated rim-flow pool, airconditioning , a music system, staff accommodation, four garages and a power backup system.     

Blair Atholl, Joburg
Blair Atholl, Joburg

WHERE: Blair Atholl, Joburg

PRICE: R16.9m

WHO:  Pam Golding Properties

This grand family home is on a fairway of a golf and equestrian estate near Lanseria airport on Joburg’s northwestern outskirts. It has panoramic views of the Crocodile River. The house spans 980m² under roof and has five en suite bedrooms and multiple living spaces with an easy flow to a large entertainment deck and rim-flow pool.  

