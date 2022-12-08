HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course
The threat of Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation could shave a percentage point of South Africa’s parlous GDP growth. But while some CEOs have slammed the Phala Phala report by Sandile Ngcobo’s panel, ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
WHERE: Kloof, Durban
PRICE: R7.45m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Located within Cotswold Downs Golf & Country Estate, this house has four en suite bedrooms, a double-volume entrance hall and an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge areas with high ceilings and glass stacking doors with views of the golf course and clubhouse. There are two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.
WHERE: Dainfern Valley, Joburg
PRICE: R25m
WHO: Chas Everitt International
Built around a courtyard, this large architectural estate home has five en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and multiple reception rooms including a 14-seat dining room. It has a double study, wine cellar, heated rim-flow pool, airconditioning , a music system, staff accommodation, four garages and a power backup system.
WHERE: Blair Atholl, Joburg
PRICE: R16.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This grand family home is on a fairway of a golf and equestrian estate near Lanseria airport on Joburg’s northwestern outskirts. It has panoramic views of the Crocodile River. The house spans 980m² under roof and has five en suite bedrooms and multiple living spaces with an easy flow to a large entertainment deck and rim-flow pool.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate
Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course
WHERE: Kloof, Durban
PRICE: R7.45m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Located within Cotswold Downs Golf & Country Estate, this house has four en suite bedrooms, a double-volume entrance hall and an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge areas with high ceilings and glass stacking doors with views of the golf course and clubhouse. There are two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs.
WHERE: Dainfern Valley, Joburg
PRICE: R25m
WHO: Chas Everitt International
Built around a courtyard, this large architectural estate home has five en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and multiple reception rooms including a 14-seat dining room. It has a double study, wine cellar, heated rim-flow pool, airconditioning , a music system, staff accommodation, four garages and a power backup system.
WHERE: Blair Atholl, Joburg
PRICE: R16.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This grand family home is on a fairway of a golf and equestrian estate near Lanseria airport on Joburg’s northwestern outskirts. It has panoramic views of the Crocodile River. The house spans 980m² under roof and has five en suite bedrooms and multiple living spaces with an easy flow to a large entertainment deck and rim-flow pool.
HOT PROPERTY: House with a cinema room and 30,000l free water a month
HOT PROPERTY: Gracious home in Oudtshoorn
HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m
HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout
HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh
HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas
HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment
HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.