Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout

Built in 1937, it's set in a secure estate

03 November 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Sedgefield, Garden Route

PRICE: R11m

WHO: RE/MAX Collection

Overlooking Cola Beach, this double storey house has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living rooms. It features a huge entertainment area that allows for a seamless indoor and outdoor flow to the pool and garden, with ocean and mountain views. There are oak floors throughout, a library lounge and a wine cellar.

WHERE: Menlyn, Pretoria

PRICE: From R2.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Two-bedroom units in phase 2 of Menlyn Maine Residences are selling off-plan from R2.5m, and will be ready by mid-2024. Buyers who don’t intend to occupy or rent their units in the  long term can place them in The Capital Hotels & Apartments’ short-term rental pool, which has a three-year guaranteed offering.

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R29m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This renovated homestead, built in 1937, is within a secure estate and has seven en suite bedrooms, various living rooms, a large covered patio that flows onto a landscaped garden, and a pool. Special features include original woodwork throughout, a separate two-bedroom cottage and domestic quarters.

HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh

It has a 231m² olive cellar with an Italian olive oil processing plant
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas

A wooden deck offers a view of gardens and a pool
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment

The R17m property has a rooftop pool and various patios
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.