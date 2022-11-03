HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout

The FM talks to Tariro Mutizwa, regional vice-president Africa for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants
The oil and gas sector is enjoying bumper earnings on the back of rising demand
An ex-con is re-elected president while the loser fumes about fraud
The medium-term budget delivered a huge revenue overrun but, even so, the improvement in the debt trajectory surprised many – as did some shifts in Treasury’s stance on spending. Growth, however, ...
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
WHERE: Sedgefield, Garden Route
PRICE: R11m
WHO: RE/MAX Collection
Overlooking Cola Beach, this double storey house has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living rooms. It features a huge entertainment area that allows for a seamless indoor and outdoor flow to the pool and garden, with ocean and mountain views. There are oak floors throughout, a library lounge and a wine cellar.
WHERE: Menlyn, Pretoria
PRICE: From R2.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Two-bedroom units in phase 2 of Menlyn Maine Residences are selling off-plan from R2.5m, and will be ready by mid-2024. Buyers who don’t intend to occupy or rent their units in the long term can place them in The Capital Hotels & Apartments’ short-term rental pool, which has a three-year guaranteed offering.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R29m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This renovated homestead, built in 1937, is within a secure estate and has seven en suite bedrooms, various living rooms, a large covered patio that flows onto a landscaped garden, and a pool. Special features include original woodwork throughout, a separate two-bedroom cottage and domestic quarters.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout
Built in 1937, it's set in a secure estate
WHERE: Sedgefield, Garden Route
PRICE: R11m
WHO: RE/MAX Collection
Overlooking Cola Beach, this double storey house has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living rooms. It features a huge entertainment area that allows for a seamless indoor and outdoor flow to the pool and garden, with ocean and mountain views. There are oak floors throughout, a library lounge and a wine cellar.
WHERE: Menlyn, Pretoria
PRICE: From R2.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Two-bedroom units in phase 2 of Menlyn Maine Residences are selling off-plan from R2.5m, and will be ready by mid-2024. Buyers who don’t intend to occupy or rent their units in the long term can place them in The Capital Hotels & Apartments’ short-term rental pool, which has a three-year guaranteed offering.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R29m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This renovated homestead, built in 1937, is within a secure estate and has seven en suite bedrooms, various living rooms, a large covered patio that flows onto a landscaped garden, and a pool. Special features include original woodwork throughout, a separate two-bedroom cottage and domestic quarters.
HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh
HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas
HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home
HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home
HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse
HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse
HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house
HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate
HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.