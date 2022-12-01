News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: House with a cinema room and 30,000l free water a month

The Somerset West home also features a swimming pool and a jacuzzi

01 December 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Somerset West

PRICE: R7.45m

WHO: Seeff

Set in an elevated position in Fairhaven Country Estate, this house has views over False Bay. There are four bedrooms and a spacious living area with floor-to-ceiling glass double-stacker doors that lead to a large terrace and a swimming pool. It features a private guest suite that can be used as a work-from-home space. The house comes with a backup power inverter system.

WHERE: Woodhill, Pretoria

PRICE: R5m

WHO: Seeff

This double-storey house in Woodhill Golf Estate has four bedrooms, open-plan living areas, a study and staff accommodation. It has a large garden, a pool and an entertainment area. Other features include a grand entrance and staircase, high ceilings, a bar, a wine cellar and garaging for three vehicles. The house has a generator for  backup power.  

WHERE: Somerset West

PRICE: R17.7m

WHO: Seeff

This house in Boskloof Eco Estate has views across False Bay. It has three en suite bedrooms and living rooms that open to an outdoor entertainment area with a swimming pool and a  jacuzzi. Additional features include a cinema room, a large studio/office area, a four-car garage, a backup power inverter system and 30,000l a month of free water from the on-site dam.

