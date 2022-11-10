HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m

It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
WHERE: Waterfall, Midrand
PRICE: POA
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This property at Waterfall Country Estate has 740m² under roof comprising five en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas, a study, pyjama lounge, self-contained domestic quarters and four garages. There’s a heated swimming pool and fire pit. Green features include rainwater tanks and battery packs.
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: From R1.275m
WHO: The One Property Group
The One is a new private student residence in Stellenbosch that offers 509 apartments that range in size from 23m² to 31m² and are priced from R1.275m. Additional features include a resort-style pool and co-working and lifestyle spaces. The development is fully managed and geared towards buy-to-let investors.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay
PRICE: From R4.7m-R9.5m
The Plett Quarter is a new mixed-use development on Main Street and includes residential, commercial and hotel components. Residents have access to a rooftop pool, bar, on-site restaurant and convenience shops. The development offers 22 luxury apartments of which 12 are penthouses with the option to add a private plunge pool.
