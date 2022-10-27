×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh

It has a 231m² olive cellar with an Italian olive oil processing plant

27 October 2022 - 05:00
Tulbagh, Western Cape
Tulbagh, Western Cape

WHERE: Tulbagh, Western Cape

PRICE: R23m

WHO: Seeff

Set on the slopes of the Witzenberg mountains, this olive farm has excellent water and irrigation facilities and a 231m² olive cellar with an Italian olive oil processing plant and 31,000l-capacity steel tanks. The farm has three guest cottages and an old ablution block for campers (currently not in use).

Bonnievale, Western Cape
Bonnievale, Western Cape

WHERE: Bonnievale, Western Cape

PRICE: From R19.7m

WHO: Seeff

This 41ha farm on the banks of the Breede River has peach, apricot, plum and pomegranate trees, and vines. There are nine rental houses, three of which have river frontage and are suitable for short-term lets. The main farmhouse has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living area.

Hermanus, Western Cape
Hermanus, Western Cape

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R35m

WHO:  Sotheby’s International Realty

This colonial-style mansion overlooks the cliffs of Hermanus and is set on a 2,142m² double stand with sea, beach and mountain views. The house has 10 en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas and a pool. It has a manager’s cottage and two-bedroom apartment.

HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas

A wooden deck offers a view of gardens and a pool
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment

The R17m property has a rooftop pool and various patios
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home

Four-level property in Camps Bay with ocean views has four bedrooms and five bathrooms
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Huge bridges rising fast on a slow Wild Coast ...
News & Fox
2.
Medium-term budget: there’s good news, but…
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Henry Laas
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
PODCAST: Big batteries? Here’s a way to do it our ...
News & Fox
5.
WATCH: How to get mental health support — for ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: En-suites aplenty at St Lucia guest house

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R19.7m villa in Zimbali estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: To let — Hermanus villa with a telescope for star gazers

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.