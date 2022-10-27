Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh
It has a 231m² olive cellar with an Italian olive oil processing plant
WHERE: Tulbagh, Western Cape
PRICE: R23m
WHO: Seeff
Set on the slopes of the Witzenberg mountains, this olive farm has excellent water and irrigation facilities and a 231m² olive cellar with an Italian olive oil processing plant and 31,000l-capacity steel tanks. The farm has three guest cottages and an old ablution block for campers (currently not in use).
WHERE: Bonnievale, Western Cape
PRICE: From R19.7m
WHO: Seeff
This 41ha farm on the banks of the Breede River has peach, apricot, plum and pomegranate trees, and vines. There are nine rental houses, three of which have river frontage and are suitable for short-term lets. The main farmhouse has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living area.
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This colonial-style mansion overlooks the cliffs of Hermanus and is set on a 2,142m² double stand with sea, beach and mountain views. The house has 10 en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas and a pool. It has a manager’s cottage and two-bedroom apartment.
