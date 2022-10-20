×

HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas

A wooden deck offers a view of gardens and a pool

20 October 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Melrose Arch, Joburg

PRICE: R15m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This double-storey apartment is air-conditioned, with three en suite bedrooms, a guest cloak room, double-volume open-plan living areas, a pyjama lounge and a study. The lounge flows onto a wooden deck overlooking gardens and a pool. The kitchen has fully integrated appliances, a separate scullery and a laundry room.

WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg

PRICE: R15m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in a secure complex, this cluster is designed for easy entertaining, with an open-plan kitchen and multiple living areas that flow onto a pool deck and a garden. There are four bedroom suites, a flatlet for guests and domestic accommodation. Other features include a walk-in wine cellar and a study.

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R7.35m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

The property is in Chapman’s Bay Estate, which has views towards Long Beach and the surrounding greenbelt areas. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and spacious living areas that open onto a large covered balcony and built-in braai. Added features are a solar geyser and block-out roller blinds.

