Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas
A wooden deck offers a view of gardens and a pool
WHERE: Melrose Arch, Joburg
PRICE: R15m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This double-storey apartment is air-conditioned, with three en suite bedrooms, a guest cloak room, double-volume open-plan living areas, a pyjama lounge and a study. The lounge flows onto a wooden deck overlooking gardens and a pool. The kitchen has fully integrated appliances, a separate scullery and a laundry room.
WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg
PRICE: R15m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in a secure complex, this cluster is designed for easy entertaining, with an open-plan kitchen and multiple living areas that flow onto a pool deck and a garden. There are four bedroom suites, a flatlet for guests and domestic accommodation. Other features include a walk-in wine cellar and a study.
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.35m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
The property is in Chapman’s Bay Estate, which has views towards Long Beach and the surrounding greenbelt areas. There are three bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and spacious living areas that open onto a large covered balcony and built-in braai. Added features are a solar geyser and block-out roller blinds.
