HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment

The R17m property has a rooftop pool and various patios

13 October 2022 - 05:00
Melrose Arch, Joburg
WHERE: Melrose Arch, Joburg

PRICE: R17m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This light, bright penthouse apartment has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and double-volume open-plan living and dining areas. There is a glass-floored study, as well as multiple patios, a large, covered entertainment area and a private rooftop pool. 

Vincent, East London
WHERE: East London

PRICE: R3.7m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This well-proportioned family home in Vincent has beautiful valley and sea views. There are three generously sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an expansive open-plan living room that flows onto an undercover entertainment and braai area and pool. 

Knysna, Garden Route
WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route

PRICE: R22.5m

WHO: RE/MAX

Set on the Knysna Heads with 180º sea views, this fully furnished triple-storey property operates as a guesthouse. It has seven en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas, two swimming pools, two jacuzzis and various patios.  

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home

Four-level property in Camps Bay with ocean views has four bedrooms and five bathrooms
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home

The manicured garden and heated pool overlook a private greenbelt
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse

Keep an eye on your yacht from one of the balconies
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
