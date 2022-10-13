Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
WHERE: Melrose Arch, Joburg
PRICE: R17m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This light, bright penthouse apartment has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and double-volume open-plan living and dining areas. There is a glass-floored study, as well as multiple patios, a large, covered entertainment area and a private rooftop pool.
WHERE: East London
PRICE: R3.7m
This well-proportioned family home in Vincent has beautiful valley and sea views. There are three generously sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an expansive open-plan living room that flows onto an undercover entertainment and braai area and pool.
WHERE: Knysna, Garden Route
PRICE: R22.5m
WHO: RE/MAX
Set on the Knysna Heads with 180º sea views, this fully furnished triple-storey property operates as a guesthouse. It has seven en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas, two swimming pools, two jacuzzis and various patios.
HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment
The R17m property has a rooftop pool and various patios
