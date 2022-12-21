News & Fox

Show us the money, ANC begs civil servants

As subscriptions to its access forums fall, the party is thinking about selling merch at its provincial offices

21 December 2022 - 13:06 CARIEN DU PLESSIS

High-ranking civil servants will be encouraged to subscribe to the ANC’s Progressive Citizens’ Forum (PCF) to help the party raise more funds.

According to the party’s financial report, tabled by former treasurer-general and now ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, subscriptions to the PCF and the party’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF) have declined markedly in the past five years...

