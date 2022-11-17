HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest

Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Ukraine has some of the most sophisticated cocktail bars in the world. Before the Russian invasion, they were starting to gain recognition beyond the country’s borders. Now, amid war, it is a mark of ...
WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town
PRICE: R13.8m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set amid the forests of Upper Fernwood Estate, this triple-storey home with lift access has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a pool deck with expansive views towards Bishopscourt and the Hottentots Holland mountains. There is also a separate flatlet with own entrance and parking.
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.85m
WHO: Seeff
This house has a prime lakefront position in Lake Michelle Eco Estate with its own jetty and a small launch. There are four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, three reception rooms and a well-equipped kitchen and separate scullery. A viewing deck and landscaped garden that runs to the lake’s edge complete the picture.
WHERE: Bloubergstrand, Cape Town
PRICE: R28.75m
WHO: Keller Williams Explore Atlantic
This fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse has a prime beachfront position with uninterrupted ocean, beach and mountain views. There is a private rooftop garden with its own kitchen area and bathroom. Other features include secure garaging for six cars, a jacuzzi, entertainment deck, laundry and workshop.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest
There are multiple living areas that flow to a pool deck with expansive views towards Bishopscourt and the Hottentots Holland mountains
WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town
PRICE: R13.8m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set amid the forests of Upper Fernwood Estate, this triple-storey home with lift access has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a pool deck with expansive views towards Bishopscourt and the Hottentots Holland mountains. There is also a separate flatlet with own entrance and parking.
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R7.85m
WHO: Seeff
This house has a prime lakefront position in Lake Michelle Eco Estate with its own jetty and a small launch. There are four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, three reception rooms and a well-equipped kitchen and separate scullery. A viewing deck and landscaped garden that runs to the lake’s edge complete the picture.
WHERE: Bloubergstrand, Cape Town
PRICE: R28.75m
WHO: Keller Williams Explore Atlantic
This fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse has a prime beachfront position with uninterrupted ocean, beach and mountain views. There is a private rooftop garden with its own kitchen area and bathroom. Other features include secure garaging for six cars, a jacuzzi, entertainment deck, laundry and workshop.
HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m
HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout
HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas
HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment
HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home
HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home
HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse
HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.