News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest

There are multiple living areas that flow to a pool deck with expansive views towards Bishopscourt and the Hottentots Holland mountains

17 November 2022 - 05:00
Newlands, Cape Town
WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town

PRICE: R13.8m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set amid the forests of Upper Fernwood Estate, this triple-storey home with lift access has four en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to a pool deck with expansive views towards Bishopscourt and the Hottentots Holland mountains. There is also a separate flatlet with own entrance and parking.

Noordhoek, Cape Town
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE:  R7.85m

WHO: Seeff

This house has a prime lakefront position in Lake Michelle Eco Estate with its own jetty and a small launch. There are four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, three reception rooms and a well-equipped kitchen and separate scullery. A viewing deck and landscaped garden that runs to the lake’s edge complete the picture.

Bloubergstrand, Cape Town
WHERE: Bloubergstrand, Cape Town

PRICE: R28.75m

WHO: Keller Williams Explore Atlantic

This fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse has a prime beachfront position with uninterrupted ocean, beach and mountain views. There is a private rooftop garden with its own kitchen area and bathroom. Other features include secure garaging for six cars, a jacuzzi, entertainment deck, laundry and workshop.

