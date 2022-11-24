News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Gracious home in Oudtshoorn

Many old-world touches in sandstone house

24 November 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Oudtshoorn, Western Cape

PRICE: R4.245m

WHO: Seeff

This sandstone family home is near the town’s schools. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spacious living areas that flow to an undercover, wrap-around stoep and a braai area. The house, which has high pressed ceilings and wooden floors. is set in a child-friendly garden with level lawns.

WHERE: Menlyn, Pretoria

PRICE: From R2.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Two-bedroom apartments at Menlyn Maine Residences are selling off plan from R2.5m. Buy-to-let investors can place their units in The Capital Hotels & Apartments’ rental pool and earn an income return of about 7% a year. This phase of the development will be completed by mid-2024.

WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape

PRICE: R23m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in Fernkloof Village, which is part of Fernkloof Golf Estate, this house is built over three levels on a 1,500m² plot and has mountain and sea views. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms. The home has a separate guest cottage, two spacious storage rooms and a wine cellar.

HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest

There are multiple living areas that flow to a pool deck with expansive views towards Bishopscourt and the Hottentots Holland mountains
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m

Residents have access to a rooftop pool, bar, on-site restaurant and convenience shops
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh

It has a 231m² olive cellar with an Italian olive oil processing plant
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
