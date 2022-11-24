HOT PROPERTY: Gracious home in Oudtshoorn

The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
Doctors at Africa’s biggest hospital were left scrambling on Tuesday when they had to work without nurses, admin clerks or service staff. Find out how it played out at Chris Hani Baragwanath
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
WHERE: Oudtshoorn, Western Cape
PRICE: R4.245m
WHO: Seeff
This sandstone family home is near the town’s schools. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spacious living areas that flow to an undercover, wrap-around stoep and a braai area. The house, which has high pressed ceilings and wooden floors. is set in a child-friendly garden with level lawns.
WHERE: Menlyn, Pretoria
PRICE: From R2.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Two-bedroom apartments at Menlyn Maine Residences are selling off plan from R2.5m. Buy-to-let investors can place their units in The Capital Hotels & Apartments’ rental pool and earn an income return of about 7% a year. This phase of the development will be completed by mid-2024.
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R23m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in Fernkloof Village, which is part of Fernkloof Golf Estate, this house is built over three levels on a 1,500m² plot and has mountain and sea views. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms. The home has a separate guest cottage, two spacious storage rooms and a wine cellar.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Gracious home in Oudtshoorn
Many old-world touches in sandstone house
WHERE: Oudtshoorn, Western Cape
PRICE: R4.245m
WHO: Seeff
This sandstone family home is near the town’s schools. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spacious living areas that flow to an undercover, wrap-around stoep and a braai area. The house, which has high pressed ceilings and wooden floors. is set in a child-friendly garden with level lawns.
WHERE: Menlyn, Pretoria
PRICE: From R2.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Two-bedroom apartments at Menlyn Maine Residences are selling off plan from R2.5m. Buy-to-let investors can place their units in The Capital Hotels & Apartments’ rental pool and earn an income return of about 7% a year. This phase of the development will be completed by mid-2024.
WHERE: Hermanus, Western Cape
PRICE: R23m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in Fernkloof Village, which is part of Fernkloof Golf Estate, this house is built over three levels on a 1,500m² plot and has mountain and sea views. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms. The home has a separate guest cottage, two spacious storage rooms and a wine cellar.
HOT PROPERTY: A R13.8m home set in the forest
HOT PROPERTY: A luxury apartment in Plett from R4.7m
HOT PROPERTY: A R23m olive farm in Tulbagh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HOT PROPERTY: Renovated homestead with original woodwork throughout
HOT PROPERTY: Apartment with double-volume open-plan living areas
HOT PROPERTY: Melrose Arch penthouse apartment
HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home
HOT PROPERTY: Modern Waterfall Country Estate home
HOT PROPERTY: R55m for V&A Waterfront penthouse
HOT PROPERTY: Triple-decker luxury at Rosebank townhouse
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.