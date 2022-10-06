Capitec’s share price has been shooting the lights out for years. But with the bank at such a premium to its peers, it was inevitable that cracks would start to emerge
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R75m
WHO: Seeff
This sprawling property is built on four levels and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four lounges, a gym, wine cellar, two swimming pools, an expansive outside entertainment area and plenty of parking. The property in De Wet Road is built into the mountain face with uninterrupted ocean views.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R85m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This four-level property with ocean views has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and multiple indoor and outdoor entertainment areas that flow to a terrace, bar and pool. Special features include Italian finishes and furniture, and an Assirelli designed kitchen with integrated Miele appliances.
WHERE: Mossel Bay, Garden Route
PRICE: From R1.175m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
A new estate, Renosterbos caters for a cross-section of buyers, among them retirees, families and first-time owners. Vacant plots between 450m² and 850m² are priced from R1.175m, while completed homes sell from R2m upwards. The gated estate has kloof and mountain views.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.