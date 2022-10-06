×

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R75m Bantry Bay home

06 October 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R75m

WHO: Seeff

This sprawling property is built on four levels and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, four lounges, a gym, wine cellar, two swimming pools, an expansive outside entertainment area and plenty of parking. The property in De Wet Road is built into the mountain face with uninterrupted ocean views.

 WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R85m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-level property with ocean views has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and multiple indoor and outdoor entertainment areas that flow to a terrace, bar and pool. Special features include Italian finishes and furniture, and an Assirelli designed kitchen with integrated Miele appliances.

WHERE: Mossel Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: From R1.175m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

A new estate, Renosterbos caters for a cross-section of buyers, among them retirees, families and first-time owners. Vacant plots between 450m² and 850m² are priced from R1.175m, while completed homes sell from R2m upwards. The gated estate has kloof and mountain views.

