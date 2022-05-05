HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay sea views for R35m
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Seeff
This contemporary home with extensive sea and mountain views has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, separate bar, cellar, recreational room, built-in braai and jacuzzi. The main bedroom has a pyjama lounge as well as his and hers dressing rooms. There is also a separate guest suite with its own entrance and staff quarters.
WHERE: Jukskei Park, Joburg
PRICE: R2.7m
WHO: Seeff
This thatched, African bush-style home in Jukskei Park is ideal for outdoor entertaining. It has a covered patio and deck, lapa and large pool set in a mature garden. The house has 450m² under roof including three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two spacious lounges, a home office⁄study off the extra length garage and a laundry room.
WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape
PRICE: R36m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Saffier, a lifestyle estate set on 27ha in the winelands area on the slopes of the Klein Drakenstein mountains, offers a stately residence spanning 1,050m² and two additional three- and four-bedroom houses. The farm is ideally suited as a guest lodge or for the extended family. It produces export plums, wine grapes and olives.
