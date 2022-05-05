×

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay sea views for R35m

05 May 2022 - 05:00
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Seeff

This contemporary home with extensive sea and mountain views has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, separate bar, cellar, recreational room, built-in braai and jacuzzi. The main bedroom has a pyjama lounge as well as his and hers dressing rooms. There is also a separate guest suite with its own entrance and staff quarters.

WHERE: Jukskei Park, Joburg

PRICE: R2.7m

WHO: Seeff

This thatched, African bush-style home in Jukskei Park is ideal for outdoor entertaining. It has a covered patio and deck, lapa and large pool set in a mature garden. The house has 450m² under roof including three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two spacious lounges, a home office⁄study off the extra length garage and a laundry room.

WHERE: Paarl, Western Cape

PRICE: R36m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Saffier, a lifestyle estate set on 27ha in the winelands area on the slopes of the Klein Drakenstein mountains, offers a stately residence spanning 1,050m² and two additional three- and four-bedroom houses. The farm is ideally suited as a guest lodge or for the extended family. It produces export plums, wine grapes and olives.

