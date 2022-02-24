HOT PROPERTY: R15.95m Waterfall Country Estate home
WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R15.95m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s
This contemporary triple-storey residence offers four en suite bedrooms, a private guest suite and large open-plan reception areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool.
Additional features include a gourmet kitchen with integrated appliances, a man cave or office, a separate flatlet and six garages.
WHERE: Stonehurst Mountain Estate, Cape Town
PRICE: R6.9m
WHO: Seeff
Set in an elevated position, this renovated home has three en suite bedrooms and a study that can be used as an additional bedroom. The lounge and dining area flows to an enclosed entertainment area with a firepit, low-maintenance garden and pool. The main en suite bathroom has a double shower and floating bath.
WHERE: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, Pretoria
PRICE: R32.5m
WHO: Seeff
This five-bedroom home boasts an abundance of natural light and top-notch finishes throughout.
Expansive living areas open to a patio, wet bar and pool. There is also a fully equipped gym, sauna, cigar lounge and bar and home theatre, as well as a separate self-contained flatlet with two en suite bedrooms.
