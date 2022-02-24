News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15.95m Waterfall Country Estate home

24 February 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Waterfall Country Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R15.95m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s

This contemporary triple-storey residence offers four en suite bedrooms, a private guest suite and large open-plan reception areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool.

Additional features include a gourmet kitchen with integrated appliances, a man cave or office, a separate flatlet and six garages.

WHERE: Stonehurst Mountain Estate, Cape Town

PRICE: R6.9m

WHO: Seeff

Set in an elevated position, this renovated home has three en suite bedrooms and a study that can be used as an additional bedroom. The lounge and dining area flows to an enclosed entertainment area with a firepit, low-maintenance garden and pool. The main en suite bathroom has a double shower and floating bath.

WHERE: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate, Pretoria

PRICE: R32.5m

WHO: Seeff

This five-bedroom home boasts an abundance of natural light and top-notch finishes throughout.

Expansive living areas open to a patio, wet bar and pool. There is also a fully equipped gym, sauna, cigar lounge and bar and home theatre, as well as a separate self-contained flatlet with two en suite bedrooms.

