HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort getaway home

WHERE: Hartbeespoort, Gauteng

PRICE: R6.99m

WHO: Seeff

Ideal for an extended family or two groups, this getaway in The Islands Estate has two kitchens, six bedrooms, two double garages and an extended patio that flows to a 15.5m lap pool. The property comes with boat mooring rights for the adjacent canal. There is provision to divide the home into two portions. The price includes VAT and furniture.