HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort getaway home
WHERE: Hartbeespoort, Gauteng
PRICE: R6.99m
WHO: Seeff
Ideal for an extended family or two groups, this getaway in The Islands Estate has two kitchens, six bedrooms, two double garages and an extended patio that flows to a 15.5m lap pool. The property comes with boat mooring rights for the adjacent canal. There is provision to divide the home into two portions. The price includes VAT and furniture.
WHERE: Parktown North, Gauteng
PRICE: R6.975m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This secluded, north-facing panhandle property has a number of courtyards, water features and terraces set amid a landscaped garden. There are three en suite bedrooms, a stand-alone study or studio and cottage with a separate entrance. It has a staff suite, storeroom/laundry, two wood-burning fireplaces and a municipal gas connection.
WHERE: Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R5.5m
WHO: Seeff
Midway between Durban and Kosi Bay, Mzingazi Golf Estate has a range of properties. This new contemporary home has 420m² under roof including four bedroom suites, one of which is downstairs with its own courtyard, and multiple living areas. There is also a fully fitted home theatre room with built-in seating and soundproofing.
