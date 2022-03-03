News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R10.5m Val de Vie Estate home

03 March 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Val de Vie Estate, Paarl

PRICE: R10.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This family home is located on a corner plot in a cul-de-sac near the main entrance gate of one of the most prestigious lifestyle estates in the Cape winelands. The double-storey house offers open-plan living and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, dining and kitchen area plus an indoor braai room wrapped with stacker doors that open to a pool, braai area and manicured garden.

WHERE: Applegarth Estate, Hout Bay

PRICE: R4.75m

WHO: Seeff

Nestled amid mature trees and indigenous fynbos centred on a natural greenbelt with stunning mountain views, these newly built townhouses have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area leading to a covered entertainment area with built-in braai and garden. Each property also has direct access to a double garage.

WHERE: Northcliff, Joburg

PRICE: R11.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in an elevated position on the slopes of Northcliff Hill with uninterrupted views of Joburg, this large family home has five bedrooms on the upper floor and multiple living and entertainment areas on the lower level that lead to a bar area. Additional features include an indoor heated pool, two Jacuzzis, a self-contained one-bedroom flatlet and two staff rooms.

HOT PROPERTY: R15.95m Waterfall Country Estate home

This contemporary triple-storey residence offers four en suite bedrooms, a private guest suite and large open-plan reception areas
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Tamboerskloof plots from R10m

Located on the upper slopes of Lion’s Head, with unrivalled ocean, city and Table Mountain views, The Ridge Estate is a new development that has 25 ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: French-inspired Sandhurst chateau

This French-inspired chateau has four well-proportioned en suite bedrooms, multiple reception rooms, a study, upstairs pyjama lounge, gym, wine ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s ‘new big thing’
News & Fox
2.
Farewell to SA’s military establishment?
News & Fox
3.
HOT PROPERTY: R10.8m Waterfall Country Estate ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
4.
Banks' R119m downgrade agony
News & Fox
5.
Economics: the lipstick effect
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Designer R19.5m Westcliff home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R28.75m Dainfern Valley designer home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Mooikloof Equestrian Estate’s R14.9m home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Historic R42m Bishopscourt home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Cape Town’s R57m Graceland mansion

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R35m Umhlanga penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria’s Woodhill Golf Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.