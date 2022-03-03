HOT PROPERTY: R10.5m Val de Vie Estate home

WHERE: Val de Vie Estate, Paarl

PRICE: R10.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This family home is located on a corner plot in a cul-de-sac near the main entrance gate of one of the most prestigious lifestyle estates in the Cape winelands. The double-storey house offers open-plan living and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, dining and kitchen area plus an indoor braai room wrapped with stacker doors that open to a pool, braai area and manicured garden.