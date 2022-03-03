HOT PROPERTY: R10.5m Val de Vie Estate home
WHERE: Val de Vie Estate, Paarl
PRICE: R10.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This family home is located on a corner plot in a cul-de-sac near the main entrance gate of one of the most prestigious lifestyle estates in the Cape winelands. The double-storey house offers open-plan living and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, dining and kitchen area plus an indoor braai room wrapped with stacker doors that open to a pool, braai area and manicured garden.
WHERE: Applegarth Estate, Hout Bay
PRICE: R4.75m
WHO: Seeff
Nestled amid mature trees and indigenous fynbos centred on a natural greenbelt with stunning mountain views, these newly built townhouses have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area leading to a covered entertainment area with built-in braai and garden. Each property also has direct access to a double garage.
WHERE: Northcliff, Joburg
PRICE: R11.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in an elevated position on the slopes of Northcliff Hill with uninterrupted views of Joburg, this large family home has five bedrooms on the upper floor and multiple living and entertainment areas on the lower level that lead to a bar area. Additional features include an indoor heated pool, two Jacuzzis, a self-contained one-bedroom flatlet and two staff rooms.
