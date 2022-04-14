HOT PROPERTY: R28m Knysna waterfront home
WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape
PRICE: R28m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This waterfront property on Leisure Isle has views of the Knysna Heads and lagoon from almost every room and features multiple living and entertainment areas that open to wraparound decks overlooking the water. There are six bedrooms, all en suite, four of which have their own patios, as well as a self-contained studio flatlet with a courtyard garden.
WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg
PRICE: R26m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a 3,280m² stand in an estate in Mount Street, this home has 1,500m² under roof including six en suite bedrooms, two entertainment areas, a pyjama lounge and a study. Additional features include a wine cellar, a two-bedroom cottage, automated garages for four cars and a trailer, water tank and a borehole.
WHERE: St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape
PRICE: R12.9m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This five-bedroom canal home is on a corner plot on Sunset Drive on Admirals Isle and has five en suite bedrooms and open-plan living areas as well as a TV lounge and bar that open to a canal-facing deck and pool. The extra-length double garage can house a large boat. Plans to add a loft apartment above the garage have been approved.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.