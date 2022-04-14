HOT PROPERTY: R28m Knysna waterfront home

WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape

PRICE: R28m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This waterfront property on Leisure Isle has views of the Knysna Heads and lagoon from almost every room and features multiple living and entertainment areas that open to wraparound decks overlooking the water. There are six bedrooms, all en suite, four of which have their own patios, as well as a self-contained studio flatlet with a courtyard garden.