News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R28m Knysna waterfront home

14 April 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Knysna, Western Cape

PRICE: R28m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This waterfront property on Leisure Isle has views of the Knysna Heads and lagoon from almost every room and features multiple living and entertainment areas that open to wraparound decks overlooking the water. There are six bedrooms, all en suite, four of which have their own patios, as well as a self-contained studio flatlet with a courtyard garden.

WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg

PRICE: R26m

WHO: Seeff

Set on a 3,280m² stand in an estate in Mount Street, this home has 1,500m² under roof including six en suite bedrooms, two entertainment areas, a pyjama lounge and a study. Additional features include a wine cellar, a two-bedroom cottage, automated garages for four cars and a trailer, water tank and a borehole.

WHERE: St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R12.9m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This five-bedroom canal home is on a corner plot on Sunset Drive on Admirals Isle and has five en suite bedrooms and open-plan living areas as well as a TV lounge and bar that open to a canal-facing deck and pool. The extra-length double garage can house a large boat. Plans to add a loft apartment above the garage have been approved.

HOT PROPERTY: R39.5m Bantry Bay penthouse

This Atlantic seaboard penthouse is located on an elevated site in Ocean View Drive with sea and city views
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R72m Clifton villa

This privately situated villa in Victoria Road, a stone’s throw from the water, is tucked away against the mountainside and offers ocean views from ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home

Set on top of a ridge in a gated enclosure, this large family home has 1,200m² under roof
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
