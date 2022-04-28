×

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Upmarket cluster house in Morningside

28 April 2022 - 05:00
WHERE: Morningside, Joburg

PRICE: R11.499m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This cluster is in a small, secure complex and has five en suite bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor. It has several reception rooms, a gym and an entertainment area that has a bar and heated pool. The main bedroom has a dressing room, large bathroom with a jacuzzi and an inside and outside shower. There are three garages and double staff rooms.

WHERE: Rosebank, Joburg

PRICE: From R899,000

WHO: Tri-Star Construction

Saxon Square offers 138 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on Oxford Road near the Gautrain station. All units are fitted with high-end finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Shared amenities include a 24-hour concierge, residents’ cafe, pool, rooftop garden, garden courtyard, yoga lawn, outdoor cinema and a co-working lounge.

WHERE: Pezula, Knysna

PRICE: R44m

WHO: Pam Golding Auctions

The property is on a 9,015m² stand in the Pezula estate on the eastern head bordering Noetzie Beach and Sinclair Nature Reserve. It has three spacious en suite bedrooms — the main one has a large private deck and a courtyard garden — plus a separate two-bedroom guest suite. There is also a wine cellar, 18m heated rim-flow pool and gym with steam shower.  

