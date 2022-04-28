HOT PROPERTY: Upmarket cluster house in Morningside
WHERE: Morningside, Joburg
PRICE: R11.499m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This cluster is in a small, secure complex and has five en suite bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor. It has several reception rooms, a gym and an entertainment area that has a bar and heated pool. The main bedroom has a dressing room, large bathroom with a jacuzzi and an inside and outside shower. There are three garages and double staff rooms.
WHERE: Rosebank, Joburg
PRICE: From R899,000
WHO: Tri-Star Construction
Saxon Square offers 138 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on Oxford Road near the Gautrain station. All units are fitted with high-end finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. Shared amenities include a 24-hour concierge, residents’ cafe, pool, rooftop garden, garden courtyard, yoga lawn, outdoor cinema and a co-working lounge.
WHERE: Pezula, Knysna
PRICE: R44m
WHO: Pam Golding Auctions
The property is on a 9,015m² stand in the Pezula estate on the eastern head bordering Noetzie Beach and Sinclair Nature Reserve. It has three spacious en suite bedrooms — the main one has a large private deck and a courtyard garden — plus a separate two-bedroom guest suite. There is also a wine cellar, 18m heated rim-flow pool and gym with steam shower.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.