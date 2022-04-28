HOT PROPERTY: Upmarket cluster house in Morningside

WHERE: Morningside, Joburg

PRICE: R11.499m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This cluster is in a small, secure complex and has five en suite bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor. It has several reception rooms, a gym and an entertainment area that has a bar and heated pool. The main bedroom has a dressing room, large bathroom with a jacuzzi and an inside and outside shower. There are three garages and double staff rooms.