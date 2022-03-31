News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R72m Clifton villa

31 March 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town

PRICE: R72m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This privately situated villa in Victoria Road, a stone’s throw from the water, is tucked away against the mountainside and offers ocean views from almost every window. The three-level property has five generous bedroom suites, a study, a library and multiple living rooms that flow onto a pool deck. There is garaging for three cars, with direct lift access to the villa.

WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg

PRICE: R33.6m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

One of only two penthouses in the first phase of Steyn City’s newly developed City Centre apartment building in Fourways, this property spans more than 400m² and has expansive views of the Joburg skyline. Special features include a rooftop plunge pool, a chef’s kitchen, a private lift lobby and glass-enclosed garages. The penthouse is being sold fully furnished.

WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town

PRICE: R8.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1850, Hiddingh House is an example of early Cape architecture. The double-storey property has four bathrooms and five bedrooms, one of which can be converted into a small flat. The accommodation also includes a large loft room that is now being used as a study, an outside library, a gym room, an underground wine cellar and a pool.

