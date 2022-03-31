HOT PROPERTY: R72m Clifton villa

WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town

PRICE: R8.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1850, Hiddingh House is an example of early Cape architecture. The double-storey property has four bathrooms and five bedrooms, one of which can be converted into a small flat. The accommodation also includes a large loft room that is now being used as a study, an outside library, a gym room, an underground wine cellar and a pool.