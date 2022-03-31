HOT PROPERTY: R72m Clifton villa
WHERE: Clifton, Cape Town
PRICE: R72m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
This privately situated villa in Victoria Road, a stone’s throw from the water, is tucked away against the mountainside and offers ocean views from almost every window. The three-level property has five generous bedroom suites, a study, a library and multiple living rooms that flow onto a pool deck. There is garaging for three cars, with direct lift access to the villa.
WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg
PRICE: R33.6m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
One of only two penthouses in the first phase of Steyn City’s newly developed City Centre apartment building in Fourways, this property spans more than 400m² and has expansive views of the Joburg skyline. Special features include a rooftop plunge pool, a chef’s kitchen, a private lift lobby and glass-enclosed garages. The penthouse is being sold fully furnished.
WHERE: Newlands, Cape Town
PRICE: R8.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Built in 1850, Hiddingh House is an example of early Cape architecture. The double-storey property has four bathrooms and five bedrooms, one of which can be converted into a small flat. The accommodation also includes a large loft room that is now being used as a study, an outside library, a gym room, an underground wine cellar and a pool.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.