News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R39.5m Bantry Bay penthouse

07 April 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R39.5m

WHO: Seeff

This Atlantic seaboard penthouse is located on an elevated site in Ocean View Drive with sea and city views. The property spans more than 500m², which comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple open-plan living and dining areas that flow to an outside deck with a private pool, jacuzzi and braai.

WHERE: Midstream Hills, Centurion

PRICE: R19.5m

WHO: Seeff

This sprawling family home has 980m² under roof and includes five bedrooms, including a guest suite with a private entrance. Special features include two heated swimming pools, gym with sauna, private cinema, glass cellar, wine room and bar, and double staff accommodation. The estate is within reach of two Gautrain stations and the N1, N14 and R21.

 WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route

PRICE: From R5.5m (VAT included)

WHO:  Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Plett Quarter is a new mixed-use development on Main Street within an easy stroll to the beach. The development incorporates 10 three-bedroom, three-bathroom residential units and a commercial component including a boutique hotel, shops, eateries and a rooftop pool. Each unit has a patio with ocean and mountain views.  

more hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R72m Clifton villa

This privately situated villa in Victoria Road, a stone’s throw from the water, is tucked away against the mountainside and offers ocean views from ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home

Set on top of a ridge in a gated enclosure, this large family home has 1,200m² under roof
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Pretoria’s Woodhill Golf Estate

This beautifully designed contemporary home is set in an elevated position with views over the golf course
News & Fox
4 months ago
