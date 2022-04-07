HOT PROPERTY: R39.5m Bantry Bay penthouse
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R39.5m
WHO: Seeff
This Atlantic seaboard penthouse is located on an elevated site in Ocean View Drive with sea and city views. The property spans more than 500m², which comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple open-plan living and dining areas that flow to an outside deck with a private pool, jacuzzi and braai.
WHERE: Midstream Hills, Centurion
PRICE: R19.5m
WHO: Seeff
This sprawling family home has 980m² under roof and includes five bedrooms, including a guest suite with a private entrance. Special features include two heated swimming pools, gym with sauna, private cinema, glass cellar, wine room and bar, and double staff accommodation. The estate is within reach of two Gautrain stations and the N1, N14 and R21.
WHERE: Plettenberg Bay, Garden Route
PRICE: From R5.5m (VAT included)
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Plett Quarter is a new mixed-use development on Main Street within an easy stroll to the beach. The development incorporates 10 three-bedroom, three-bathroom residential units and a commercial component including a boutique hotel, shops, eateries and a rooftop pool. Each unit has a patio with ocean and mountain views.
