News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R35m home in the Constantia vineyards

21 April 2022 - 05:00
Constantia, Cape Town

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set on 0.8ha with matures trees, this Cape vernacular-style home offers direct access to the Groot Constantia vineyards. It has five bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, multiple living and dining rooms, two studies and a separate entertainment pavilion with a built-in fireplace and stack-back doors.

Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni

WHERE: Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni

PRICE: R8.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Located in popular Senderwood, this contemporary double-storey cluster home has five bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, multiple living rooms and an expansive outdoor entertainment area and pool. The property has many additional features including a wine cellar, underfloor heating, solar geyser, three garages and a double staff cottage.

Bantry Bay, Cape Town

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R55m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This designer home in Ravine Road is well positioned within a stone’s throw of the ocean. The spacious property has two en suite bedrooms, a self-contained one-bedroom apartment and various indoor and outdoor living and entertainment areas. Special features include a heated swimming pool, wine cellar, outdoor fire pit and private lift.

