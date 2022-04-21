HOT PROPERTY: R35m home in the Constantia vineyards
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set on 0.8ha with matures trees, this Cape vernacular-style home offers direct access to the Groot Constantia vineyards. It has five bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms, multiple living and dining rooms, two studies and a separate entertainment pavilion with a built-in fireplace and stack-back doors.
WHERE: Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni
PRICE: R8.9m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Located in popular Senderwood, this contemporary double-storey cluster home has five bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, multiple living rooms and an expansive outdoor entertainment area and pool. The property has many additional features including a wine cellar, underfloor heating, solar geyser, three garages and a double staff cottage.
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R55m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
This designer home in Ravine Road is well positioned within a stone’s throw of the ocean. The spacious property has two en suite bedrooms, a self-contained one-bedroom apartment and various indoor and outdoor living and entertainment areas. Special features include a heated swimming pool, wine cellar, outdoor fire pit and private lift.
