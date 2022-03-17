HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home

WHERE: Gonubie, East London

PRICE: R700,000-R1.3m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Riverspride Eco Estate is located along the Gqunube River and has 22 vacant plots ranging in size from 8,000m²-12,800m². The estate offers residents the opportunity to live off the grid as it is being developed entirely on solar power, with a borehole connection to each property. The estate is zoned agriculture and buyers are permitted to build two homes on each stand.