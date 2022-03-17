HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home
WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg
PRICE: R30m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set on top of a ridge in a gated enclosure, this large family home has 1,200m² under roof including four en suite bedrooms, a separate guest suite and multiple open-plan reception rooms that flow to an enormous covered patio and entertainment deck with panoramic east-facing views. Other features include a pool, tennis court, sit-in wine cellar, two offices and two staff quarters.
WHERE: Gonubie, East London
PRICE: R700,000-R1.3m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Riverspride Eco Estate is located along the Gqunube River and has 22 vacant plots ranging in size from 8,000m²-12,800m². The estate offers residents the opportunity to live off the grid as it is being developed entirely on solar power, with a borehole connection to each property. The estate is zoned agriculture and buyers are permitted to build two homes on each stand.
WHERE: Sitari Country Estate, Somerset West
PRICE: R1.75m-R2.05m
WHO: Sitari Property Sales
Acrewood, a new sectional-title development at Sitari, offers 33 two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments. The recently completed units come with a built-in Smeg oven, hob and integrated extractor, quartz countertops, Hansgrohe and Geberit sanitary ware and solar geysers. There are four configurations ranging in size from 64m²-71m², and each unit has a patio/balcony with built-in braai.
