HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home

17 March 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Bryanston, Joburg

PRICE: R30m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set on top of a ridge in a gated enclosure, this large family home has 1,200m² under roof including four en suite bedrooms, a separate guest suite and multiple open-plan reception rooms that flow to an enormous covered patio and entertainment deck with panoramic east-facing views. Other features include a pool, tennis court, sit-in wine cellar, two offices and two staff quarters.

WHERE: Gonubie, East London

PRICE: R700,000-R1.3m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Riverspride Eco Estate is located along the Gqunube River and has 22 vacant plots ranging in size from 8,000m²-12,800m². The estate offers residents the opportunity to live off the grid as it is being developed entirely on solar power, with a borehole connection to each property. The estate is zoned agriculture and buyers are permitted to build two homes on each stand.

WHERE: Sitari Country Estate, Somerset West

PRICE: R1.75m-R2.05m

WHO: Sitari Property Sales

Acrewood, a new sectional-title development at Sitari, offers 33 two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments. The recently completed units come with a built-in Smeg oven, hob and integrated extractor, quartz countertops, Hansgrohe and Geberit sanitary ware and solar geysers. There are four configurations ranging in size from 64m²-71m², and each unit has a patio/balcony with built-in braai.

HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort getaway home

Ideal for an extended family or groups, this getaway in The Islands Estate comes with boat mooring rights for the adjacent canal
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R10.5m Val de Vie Estate home

This family home is located on a corner plot in a cul-de-sac near the main entrance gate of one of the most prestigious lifestyle estates in the Cape ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R15.95m Waterfall Country Estate home

This contemporary triple-storey residence offers four en suite bedrooms, a private guest suite and large open-plan reception areas
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
