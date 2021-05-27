HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R22m Eagle Canyon home
WHERE: Eagle Canyon, West Rand
PRICE: R22m
WHO: Seeff Property Group
This sprawling 1,000m² Balinese-style home spans a double greenbelt stand at Eagle Canyon Golf Estate in Honeydew. The property has bespoke fittings throughout and is fully furnished. It has four en suite bedrooms and a self-contained flatlet. The main bedroom is secluded and backs onto a patio with a jacuzzi. There’s a cinema and a games room, a wine cellar and an outdoor entertainment, bar and pool area.
WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town
PRICE: R16.7m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Situated in a semi-rural setting at the foot of the Constantiaberg, this Provençal-inspired artist’s retreat has three large en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas with an easy flow to an undercover patio, pool and jacuzzi. The tropical garden has mature trees and water features. The house has an adjoining art studio, large office and cloakroom, which can all be used as bedrooms. A 1,083m² dressage arena is available for equestrian use.
