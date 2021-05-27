HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R22m Eagle Canyon home

WHERE: Zwaanswyk, Cape Town

PRICE: R16.7m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Situated in a semi-rural setting at the foot of the Constantiaberg, this Provençal-inspired artist’s retreat has three large en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas with an easy flow to an undercover patio, pool and jacuzzi. The tropical garden has mature trees and water features. The house has an adjoining art studio, large office and cloakroom, which can all be used as bedrooms. A 1,083m² dressage arena is available for equestrian use.