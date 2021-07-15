HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

WHERE: Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga

PRICE: From R7m

WHO: Broll Auctions

The three-star Hotel Malaga is set in the foothills of the Drakensberg on the banks of the Elands River. The fully equipped and functional hotel has 52 rooms, a spa, conference facilities and variety of outdoor amenities. The property is set on 32ha of land and will be one of the hospitality properties that will be sold as a going concern on auction on July 29 at the Inanda Club, Joburg.