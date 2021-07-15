HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga
WHERE: Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga
PRICE: From R7m
WHO: Broll Auctions
The three-star Hotel Malaga is set in the foothills of the Drakensberg on the banks of the Elands River. The fully equipped and functional hotel has 52 rooms, a spa, conference facilities and variety of outdoor amenities. The property is set on 32ha of land and will be one of the hospitality properties that will be sold as a going concern on auction on July 29 at the Inanda Club, Joburg.
WHERE: Manta Cove Resort, Mauritius
PRICE: From $1.2m
WHO: High Street Auctions
A luxury apartment of 317m² with four en suite bedrooms and its own pool at a beach resort in Tamarin on the island’s west coast is one of 17 Mauritian properties that will be auctioned (live and virtually) on July 28. Manta Cove is a Mauritian government-approved resort development where buyers qualify for permanent residency when they invest a minimum $375,000. Investors over 50 qualify for a 10-year retirement permit.
