HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

08 July 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Dainfern Golf Estate, Joburg

PRICE: R7.25m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Ideally positioned with stunning fairway views, this large family home has five en suite bedrooms, all with outdoor access, a generously proportioned kitchen and multiple living spaces that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool. Additional features include American shutters, underfloor heating, a fitted bar, home study, three garages and staff accommodation.

WHERE: eMdloti, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R10m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Nestled between palm and milkwood trees, this newly renovated home is situated in a boomed-off section at the far end of North Beach Road. The beachfront double-storey has 630m² under roof with five bedrooms, an office and open-plan living areas that lead to a courtyard with a built-in braai area and sea views. The downstairs area is being run as a B&B.

