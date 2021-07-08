HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home
WHERE: Dainfern Golf Estate, Joburg
PRICE: R7.25m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Ideally positioned with stunning fairway views, this large family home has five en suite bedrooms, all with outdoor access, a generously proportioned kitchen and multiple living spaces that flow to an outdoor entertainment area and pool. Additional features include American shutters, underfloor heating, a fitted bar, home study, three garages and staff accommodation.
WHERE: eMdloti, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R10m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Nestled between palm and milkwood trees, this newly renovated home is situated in a boomed-off section at the far end of North Beach Road. The beachfront double-storey has 630m² under roof with five bedrooms, an office and open-plan living areas that lead to a courtyard with a built-in braai area and sea views. The downstairs area is being run as a B&B.
