HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

WHERE: St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R14.85m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This family home is located on the canals and has access via a slipway and mooring to the seaside village’s waterfront lifestyle. The house has a designer kitchen with a laundry, pantry and scullery, as well as six en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment deck and rim-flow pool. Other features include double-volume ceilings, a bar, fireplace and built-in braai.