HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

10 June 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R33m-R35.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set in Upper Constantia, the exclusive new boutique estate Botanica at Hohenhort comprises four freehold residences that combine contemporary design with smart living. Plots range from 1,884m² to 2,107m², while the homes are about 570m². The Scandinavian-style homes have four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a double garage.

WHERE: St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape

PRICE: R14.85m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This family home is located on the canals and has access via a slipway and mooring to the seaside village’s waterfront lifestyle. The house has a designer kitchen with a laundry, pantry and scullery, as well as six en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment deck and rim-flow pool. Other features include double-volume ceilings, a bar, fireplace and built-in braai.

