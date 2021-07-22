News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

22 July 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R31m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This off-the-grid, contemporary home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an open-plan designer kitchen fitted with Miele appliances. Four of the bedrooms have their own lounges and outside showers. Additional features include a wooden deck and 26m rim-flow pool, tennis court, staff accommodation and parking for six cars, as well as a lift and laundry chute.

WHERE: Copperleaf Estate, Centurion

PRICE: R9.8m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Well-located within one of Gauteng’s most popular golf estates, this home has five en-suite bedrooms with several entertainment and living areas centred on an open-plan kitchen with two cooking areas. Extras include a study or gym room opening to the pool area, cinema room, walk-in pantry, laundry, four garages and staff quarters. The main bedroom suite has views over the fairway, a spa bath and outdoor shower as well as a walk-through dressing room.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

The three-star Hotel Malaga is set in the foothills of the Drakensberg on the banks of the Elands River
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

Ideally positioned with stunning fairway views, this large family home has five en suite bedrooms, all with outdoor access
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate

This large home offers five en suite bedrooms, all with balconies and views across the fairway and multiple living areas centred around a designer ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

One of only eight houses located right on Misty Cliffs beach, this property has direct beach access from the front garden
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEURS: Enza Construction’s Rowan & ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
After AstraZeneca: why SA must rethink vaccines
News & Fox
5.
Behind EOH’s R6.4bn claim against former execs
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R27.5m Bishopscourt 3-storey home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m Noordhoek family home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R22m Eagle Canyon home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R68m Franschhoek manor house

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R42m Constantia valley home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.