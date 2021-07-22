HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R31m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This off-the-grid, contemporary home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an open-plan designer kitchen fitted with Miele appliances. Four of the bedrooms have their own lounges and outside showers. Additional features include a wooden deck and 26m rim-flow pool, tennis court, staff accommodation and parking for six cars, as well as a lift and laundry chute.