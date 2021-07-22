HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views
WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R31m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This off-the-grid, contemporary home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an open-plan designer kitchen fitted with Miele appliances. Four of the bedrooms have their own lounges and outside showers. Additional features include a wooden deck and 26m rim-flow pool, tennis court, staff accommodation and parking for six cars, as well as a lift and laundry chute.
WHERE: Copperleaf Estate, Centurion
PRICE: R9.8m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Well-located within one of Gauteng’s most popular golf estates, this home has five en-suite bedrooms with several entertainment and living areas centred on an open-plan kitchen with two cooking areas. Extras include a study or gym room opening to the pool area, cinema room, walk-in pantry, laundry, four garages and staff quarters. The main bedroom suite has views over the fairway, a spa bath and outdoor shower as well as a walk-through dressing room.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.