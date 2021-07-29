HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in Steyn City’s The Lakes, this property boasts the best in architectural design by SBE Africa and was featured on Top Billing. The house has four en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and expansive living and dining areas with views of the golf course and the Magaliesberg. Other features include a rooftop putting green, pool, champagne bar, staff quarters, solar power and water storage.