HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home
WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in Steyn City’s The Lakes, this property boasts the best in architectural design by SBE Africa and was featured on Top Billing. The house has four en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and expansive living and dining areas with views of the golf course and the Magaliesberg. Other features include a rooftop putting green, pool, champagne bar, staff quarters, solar power and water storage.
WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R65m
WHO: Seeff
This brand-new contemporary masterpiece designed by award-winning architect Michael Borgström of Archilab is perched on the slopes of Table Mountain in prestigious Theresa Avenue. The house offers stunning ocean views and has eight en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas, a staff room, an elevator, a 10-seater cinema, gym and custom-made sauna.
