News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

29 July 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Steyn City, Joburg

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set in Steyn City’s The Lakes, this property boasts the best in architectural design by SBE Africa and was featured on Top Billing. The house has four en suite bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and expansive living and dining areas with views of the golf course and the Magaliesberg. Other features include a rooftop putting green, pool, champagne bar, staff quarters, solar power and water storage.

WHERE: Camps Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R65m

WHO: Seeff

This brand-new contemporary masterpiece designed by award-winning architect Michael Borgström of Archilab is perched on the slopes of Table Mountain in prestigious Theresa Avenue. The house offers stunning ocean views and has eight en suite bedrooms, multiple living and entertainment areas, a staff room, an elevator, a 10-seater cinema, gym and custom-made sauna.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

This off-the-grid home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

The three-star Hotel Malaga is set in the foothills of the Drakensberg on the banks of the Elands River
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

Ideally positioned with stunning fairway views, this large family home has five en suite bedrooms, all with outdoor access
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
By the numbers | 2021: A record year for ETFs
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Henley’s African invasion
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Duduzane Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
A bad week for Mzwandile Masina
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
HOT PROPERTY: R59m multilevel home in Fresnaye
News & Fox / Hot Property

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R27.5m Bishopscourt 3-storey home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15m Noordhoek family home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R22m Eagle Canyon home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R68m Franschhoek manor house

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.