News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs

24 June 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Misty Cliffs, Cape Town

PRICE: R19.75m

WHO: Re/Max Living

One of only eight houses located right on Misty Cliffs beach, this property has direct beach access from the front garden. The renovated home offers relaxed coastal living, with three en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly to two covered outside areas. There is a double garage and two guest parking bays. The home is sold fully furnished and currently operates as an Airbnb rental.

WHERE: Monaghan Farm, Joburg

PRICE: R8m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set in a secure country estate north of Lanseria Airport, this luxury four-bedroom house offers the best in modern farm living, with access to kilometres of cycling and walking trails, equestrian facilities as well as a restaurant and farm stall. The house boasts beautiful views of the Magaliesberg and has a number of green features including solar panels, rainwater harvesting and heat pumps.

More hot property

HOT PROPERTY: R27.5m Bishopscourt 3-storey home

Situated in a secure enclave with 24-hour monitored security, this home has five bedrooms, multiple indoor/outdoor living areas, and a pool, ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Exclusive new Constantia boutique estate

Set in Upper Constantia, the exclusive new boutique estate Botanica at Hohenhort comprises four freehold residences
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R15m Noordhoek family home

Spanning three levels, this family home offers the ultimate in relaxed coastal living with spectacular sea and mountain views
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home

This Georgian-style home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on its own peninsula jutting onto Plettenberg Bay’s Lookout beach
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: YWBN owner Nthabeleng Likotsi
News & Fox
2.
Red faces all around for the EFF
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Go Life left in the dark
News & Fox
4.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Nkuli Bogopa, president of SA Institute ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Plettenberg Bay’s R37.5m Georgian-style home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Sprawling R22m Eagle Canyon home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R68m Franschhoek manor house

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R42m Constantia valley home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Llandudno’s R19m luxury beach home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Ultra-sophisticated R36m Hout Bay home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R60m Constantia luxury villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Spacious home in Stonehurst Mountain Estate

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.