HOT PROPERTY: Relaxed coastal living in Cape Town’s Misty Cliffs
WHERE: Misty Cliffs, Cape Town
PRICE: R19.75m
WHO: Re/Max Living
One of only eight houses located right on Misty Cliffs beach, this property has direct beach access from the front garden. The renovated home offers relaxed coastal living, with three en suite bedrooms and multiple living areas that flow seamlessly to two covered outside areas. There is a double garage and two guest parking bays. The home is sold fully furnished and currently operates as an Airbnb rental.
WHERE: Monaghan Farm, Joburg
PRICE: R8m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set in a secure country estate north of Lanseria Airport, this luxury four-bedroom house offers the best in modern farm living, with access to kilometres of cycling and walking trails, equestrian facilities as well as a restaurant and farm stall. The house boasts beautiful views of the Magaliesberg and has a number of green features including solar panels, rainwater harvesting and heat pumps.
