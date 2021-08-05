HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home

WHERE: Mill Park, Gqeberha (PE)

PRICE: R4.3m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Within walking distance of Grey Boys’ schools, this family home has views across the valley and is newly renovated. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large living area and an indoor braai. There is also a pool. The property comes with a solar heated geyser, water tanks and a self-contained, one-bedroom flatlet with its own patio.