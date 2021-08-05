News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home

05 August 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Northcliff, Johannesburg

PRICE: R10m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This Japanese-inspired home perched atop Northcliff hill has stunning views of Johannesburg. It offers three en-suite bedrooms and three reception rooms that open to a front deck with an infinity pool, zen garden and koi pond area. Additional features include a bar area, pool-table room, sauna and study as well as a two-bedroom flatlet under the house and a triple garage.

WHERE: Mill Park, Gqeberha (PE)

PRICE: R4.3m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Within walking distance of Grey Boys’ schools, this family home has views across the valley and is newly renovated. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large living area and an indoor braai. There is also a pool. The property comes with a solar heated geyser, water tanks and a self-contained, one-bedroom flatlet with its own patio.

HOT PROPERTY: Steyn City’s R35m The Lakes home

Set in Steyn City’s The Lakes, this property boasts the best in architectural design by SBE Africa and was featured on Top Billing
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R31m Ballito home with stunning sea views

This off-the-grid home is situated in an elevated position with stunning sea views and has six en-suite bedrooms, multiple reception areas and an ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Mpumalanga’s R7m Hotel Malaga

The three-star Hotel Malaga is set in the foothills of the Drakensberg on the banks of the Elands River
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R7.25m Dainfern Golf Estate home

Ideally positioned with stunning fairway views, this large family home has five en suite bedrooms, all with outdoor access
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
