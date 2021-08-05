HOT PROPERTY: Northcliff’s R10m Japanese-inspired home
WHERE: Northcliff, Johannesburg
PRICE: R10m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This Japanese-inspired home perched atop Northcliff hill has stunning views of Johannesburg. It offers three en-suite bedrooms and three reception rooms that open to a front deck with an infinity pool, zen garden and koi pond area. Additional features include a bar area, pool-table room, sauna and study as well as a two-bedroom flatlet under the house and a triple garage.
WHERE: Mill Park, Gqeberha (PE)
PRICE: R4.3m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Within walking distance of Grey Boys’ schools, this family home has views across the valley and is newly renovated. The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large living area and an indoor braai. There is also a pool. The property comes with a solar heated geyser, water tanks and a self-contained, one-bedroom flatlet with its own patio.
