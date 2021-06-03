HOT PROPERTY: R15m Noordhoek family home

WHERE: Noordhoek, Western Cape

PRICE: R14.995m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Spanning three levels, this family home offers the ultimate in relaxed coastal living with spectacular sea and mountain views. It has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, multiple living areas and a dream kitchen that flow to a covered veranda. Among its features are an entertainment deck and solar-heated pool, Jacuzzi, integrated water filtration system plus an inverter with batteries. Two self-contained guest suites with private entrances and parking bays can be rented out for additional income.