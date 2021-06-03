HOT PROPERTY: R15m Noordhoek family home
WHERE: Noordhoek, Western Cape
PRICE: R14.995m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Spanning three levels, this family home offers the ultimate in relaxed coastal living with spectacular sea and mountain views. It has six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, multiple living areas and a dream kitchen that flow to a covered veranda. Among its features are an entertainment deck and solar-heated pool, Jacuzzi, integrated water filtration system plus an inverter with batteries. Two self-contained guest suites with private entrances and parking bays can be rented out for additional income.
WHERE: Sedgefield, Garden Route
PRICE: R6.75m
WHO: RE/MAX
Set in the small gated community of Cola Sands, this contemporary home is only a few minutes’ walk from Cola Beach and occupies an elevated position with stunning ocean and mountain views. There are three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a double volume entrance hall and open-plan living areas with cathedral pitch ceilings that open to an entertainment deck. It has a wine room with tasting area, a study/home office, English oak pub with gas fireplace, underfloor heating and American shutters throughout.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.