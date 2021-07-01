HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate
This large home offers five en suite bedrooms, all with balconies and views across the fairway and multiple living areas centred around a designer kitchen
WHERE: Copperleaf Estate, Centurion
PRICE: R9.8m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This large home offers five en suite bedrooms, all with balconies and views across the fairway, multiple living areas centred around a designer kitchen that has two cooking areas, a walk-in pantry, scullery and laundry. Additional features include a cinema room, study or gym room that opens to a pool area, a pyjama lounge, four garages, a storage or prayer room, as well as staff quarters.
WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town
PRICE: From R2.615m
WHO: Dogon Property Group
Station House, a new 12-storey development on Kloof Road, comprises 230 apartments as well as a boutique hotel. Additional facilities include a supermarket, street-front deli bar and restaurant, lounge with braai areas, rooftop pool and sky bar, pet park, yoga studio and business centre. Apartments are sized from 29m²-148m². Prices include a furniture package, one basement parking and a storage unit.
