HOT PROPERTY: Centurion’s R9.8m Copperleaf Estate

This large home offers five en suite bedrooms, all with balconies and views across the fairway and multiple living areas centred around a designer kitchen

01 July 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Copperleaf Estate, Centurion

PRICE: R9.8m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This large home offers five en suite bedrooms, all with balconies and views across the fairway, multiple living areas centred around a designer kitchen that has two cooking areas, a walk-in pantry, scullery and laundry. Additional features include a cinema room, study or gym room that opens to a pool area, a pyjama lounge, four garages, a storage or prayer room, as well as staff quarters.

WHERE: Sea Point, Cape Town

PRICE: From R2.615m

WHO: Dogon Property Group

Station House, a new 12-storey development on Kloof Road, comprises 230 apartments as well as a boutique hotel. Additional facilities include a supermarket, street-front deli bar and restaurant, lounge with braai areas, rooftop pool and sky bar, pet park, yoga studio and business centre. Apartments are sized from 29m²-148m². Prices include a furniture package, one basement parking and a storage unit.

