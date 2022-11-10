×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

He has refused to retract his threat against journalist Karyn Maughan, but he has until Monday, and the smart money is on this Sad Sack running up the white flag before then

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

A good week for Tania Campbell

We may be writing otherwise this time next week, given the daily blowouts that characterise Gauteng’s municipal coalitions, but for now, Tania Campbell has stormed back into the Ekurhuleni mayoral office with a 55% endorsement. She won’t have much rearranging to do considering she was forced out of the job less than two weeks ago, but she’ll have her work cut out to steady the council, not to mention residents’ frayed nerves. The idealists among us hope that her re-election signifies a return to that rarest of municipal attributes — actual service delivery. The cynics wonder what the power-hungry politicians are really cooking up here.

Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

When is a dog not a dog? When it is a literary allusion, according to Carl Niehaus, a man of many illusions, as he tried to squirm his way out of his call to physically assault a woman in gender-violence awareness week. So far this make-believe Pep “soldier” has refused to retract his threat against journalist Karyn Maughan, but he has until Monday, and the smart money is on this Sad Sack running up the white flag before then. Niehaus was specific: Maughan was a dog who needed to be kicked. It was not, as he claimed afterwards, a centuries-old English adage. 

A good week for Imtiaz Fazel

South Africa’s hapless, conniving spooks have a new watchdog checking on their machinations
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Henry Laas

Long-suffering Murray & Roberts shareholders saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Bob van Dijk

The Prosus CEO has sold the Avito ads website to Russian buyers
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: SA’s power cuts are deliberately ...
News & Fox
2.
Red faces as lights go out on Anglo CEO
News & Fox
3.
Prosus boss Bob takes a beating
News & Fox
4.
Acute indigestion at ChesaNyama owner Gold Brands
News & Fox
5.
An integrated port system across the continent is ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s bid to send journalist to gulag is a fool’s errand and ...

Opinion / Editorials

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Tania Campbell returns as Ekurhuleni mayor

Politics

Local government is spiralling downwards, says Salga

National

Mzwandile Masina pulls out of Ekurhuleni mayoral race

National

How to keep power-hungry parties at bay

Features

DA councillor Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.