Petri Redelinghuys, trader and founder of Herenya Capital Advisors, on what the smart money is doing
SA ranks ahead of China and Russia in a new report gauging how well countries enforce anti-bribery policies. But its efforts remain ‘limited’
Long-suffering Murray & Roberts shareholders saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day
If prepaid meters aren’t adjusted by November 2024 they will stop accepting new electricity tokens. Given the current pace of the update, analysts fear SA won’t reset all 10-million meters in time
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
A good week for Sim Tshabalala
If you’ve had your faith sorely tested in South Africa Inc stocks by the market rout of the past three months, Standard Bank’s chipper update — which has driven a 10.5% rally in its shares over the past week alone — should have you feeling a little more frisky about life. It’s not clear yet whether CEO Sim Tshabalala and his crew are releasing more of the money kept back for Covid-related bad debt provisions to smooth out profits, but the group reported a 42% rise in earnings for the nine months ended September, thanks in part to higher loans, higher interest rates and higher fees. A winning trifecta.
A bad week for Henry Laas
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas has endured a completely different week as long-suffering shareholders — himself included — saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day. You’d be forgiven a strangled cry of despair, given that everything appeared to be going almost swimmingly according to the company’s last set of results, released less than two months ago. It’s a wonder that Covid-related disruptions took this long to really sink in. But the yawning hole in its cash balance looks that much worse, considering that this management team spurned the “opportunistic” advances of enthusiastic German suitor Aton — and its R15 a share offer — four years ago. At this week’s price of R4.17, that bid would have been generous in the extreme.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A bad week for Henry Laas
Long-suffering Murray & Roberts shareholders saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day
A good week for Sim Tshabalala
If you’ve had your faith sorely tested in South Africa Inc stocks by the market rout of the past three months, Standard Bank’s chipper update — which has driven a 10.5% rally in its shares over the past week alone — should have you feeling a little more frisky about life. It’s not clear yet whether CEO Sim Tshabalala and his crew are releasing more of the money kept back for Covid-related bad debt provisions to smooth out profits, but the group reported a 42% rise in earnings for the nine months ended September, thanks in part to higher loans, higher interest rates and higher fees. A winning trifecta.
A bad week for Henry Laas
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas has endured a completely different week as long-suffering shareholders — himself included — saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day. You’d be forgiven a strangled cry of despair, given that everything appeared to be going almost swimmingly according to the company’s last set of results, released less than two months ago. It’s a wonder that Covid-related disruptions took this long to really sink in. But the yawning hole in its cash balance looks that much worse, considering that this management team spurned the “opportunistic” advances of enthusiastic German suitor Aton — and its R15 a share offer — four years ago. At this week’s price of R4.17, that bid would have been generous in the extreme.
A good week for Bob van Dijk
A bad week for Portia Derby
A good week for Reuel Khoza
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Murray & Roberts reports strong rise in earnings
WATCH: Murray & Roberts returns to profitability
Murray & Roberts reports strong earnings growth
Standard Bank rallies nearly 8% on earnings jump
SA assets pricing in too much bad news, says Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala
Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.