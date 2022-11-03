×

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Imtiaz Fazel

South Africa’s hapless, conniving spooks have a new watchdog checking on their machinations

03 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
“It’s the oldest question of all, George. Who can spy on the spies?” It’s what a Whitehall mandarin asks George Smiley in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and now that we have an answer, we could ask it differently: can Imtiaz Fazel keep an eye on South Africa’s spies? Our lot are not in the John le Carré class and couldn’t spot a violent insurrection if a warehouse were on fire in front of them, so they need some honest supervision. Fazel won wide approval in parliament for the job, so we’ll put our trust in him. For now.

Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a litigious — and extravagant — Don Quixote, tilting at local windmills on the taxpayer’s tab. During her failures in court she has been accompanied by her Sancho Panza, Dali Mpofu. Last week even her legal squire abruptly deserted her. Was this a tactic, a ruse, or a sulk at not getting his way in parliament, where the defence of his client is sinking? No-one could tell. The most chivalrous act now for our knight errant would be to ride off into the sunset.

A bad week for Henry Laas

Long-suffering Murray & Roberts shareholders saw the value of their holdings evaporate 32% in one day
News & Fox
1 week ago

A good week for Bob van Dijk

The Prosus CEO has sold the Avito ads website to Russian buyers
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Portia Derby

Derby’s reputation as a capable manager inspired hope that she could engineer a recovery at Transnet. Sadly, she hasn’t
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.