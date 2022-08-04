×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Benni McCarthy

04 August 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A good week for Benni McCarthy

From the gangster leagues of Hanover Park to the hallowed “Theatre of Dreams” that is Old Trafford, Benni McCarthy’s football life has a rags-to-riches saga fit for fiction. Except that there is nothing fictitious about  the precocious kid from the Cape Flats becoming one of SA’s best footballers, winning Europe’s Champions League with Porto (and coach José Mourinho) and being  the leading goal scorer for Bafana Bafana and a highly regarded coach. No wonder Manchester United snapped him up.

Carl Niehaus. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Carl Niehaus. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A bad week for Carl Niehaus

Carl Niehaus has never picked his soapbox wisely. But this week, Niehaus had his Four Seasons Landscaping moment when he chose to rail against President Cyril Ramaphosa from atop a steel box on which a series of penis enlargement solutions were pasted. 

The only way it could have been a more fitting metaphor for Niehaus (and the ANC) was if he were perched atop advertisements promising to bring his dead relatives back to life. Shame, Carl. Have another stiff one.

TOM EATON: For the ANC money is something donors supply for holding up a sign

Its conference showed that the only policies its members care for are those held by their financial advisers
Opinion
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Flying a false flag

A lot of what we see on Twitter distorts the true picture of SA today
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CHRIS ROPER: Jacob Zuma and the rise of uncivil society

There’s been an outpouring of support for the disgraced former president on social media recently. Don’t be misled; there’s nothing benign about this ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC wants tighter citizenship laws to keep out ...
News & Fox
2.
How collectors can mitigate risks during consumer ...
News & Fox
3.
A good week for Benni McCarthy
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
PSL set for another same-old season
News & Fox
5.
Sasria’s riot claims spark insurer battle
News & Fox

Related Articles

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U coup beggar belief

Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy to coach Manchester United

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Writing was on the wall for McCarthy after clash with Zungu over ...

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Your day will come, Benni, just be patient

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.