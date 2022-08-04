It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
A good week for Benni McCarthy
From the gangster leagues of Hanover Park to the hallowed “Theatre of Dreams” that is Old Trafford, Benni McCarthy’s football life has a rags-to-riches saga fit for fiction. Except that there is nothing fictitious about the precocious kid from the Cape Flats becoming one of SA’s best footballers, winning Europe’s Champions League with Porto (and coach José Mourinho) and being the leading goal scorer for Bafana Bafana and a highly regarded coach. No wonder Manchester United snapped him up.
A bad week for Carl Niehaus
Carl Niehaus has never picked his soapbox wisely. But this week, Niehaus had his Four Seasons Landscaping moment when he chose to rail against President Cyril Ramaphosa from atop a steel box on which a series of penis enlargement solutions were pasted.
The only way it could have been a more fitting metaphor for Niehaus (and the ANC) was if he were perched atop advertisements promising to bring his dead relatives back to life. Shame, Carl. Have another stiff one.
